McAllen's Best Chocolate Toffee is made with four simple ingredients - sugar, butter, chocolate and almonds. Founder Bill McAllen started off making his delicious toffee for family and friends and gradually expanded into sever area stores.

If you love the taste of toffee but find it too hard on the teeth, don't despair! McAllen's toffee has finely chopped almonds mixed right in, making the toffee easy on the teeth!

Learn more here.