Take the first small steps to saving for college with Maryland 529. The Maryland Prepaid College Trust (MPCT) locks in tomorrow’s tuition at today’s prices with affordable, flexible payment plans. The MPCT is backed by a Maryland Legislative Guarantee and you can you use your savings at nearly any U.S. college. The 2018 enrollment period ends on April 17th. To learn more or enroll through the online application, click here.

Please read the entire Enrollment Kit carefully before deciding to enroll. The Maryland Prepaid College Trust Disclosure Statement provides investment objectives, risks, expenses and costs, Fees, and other information you should consider carefully before investing. If you or your beneficiary live outside of Maryland, you should compare Maryland 529 to any college savings program offered by your home state or your beneficiary’s home state, which may offer state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available for investments in such state’s 529 plan.