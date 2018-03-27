Light Rain
The Maryland LGBT Cahmber of Commerce is holding its first annual business expo.
Join the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce for its first annual Business Expo on Wednesday, March 28 from 4-8pm at the Baltimore Zoo Mansion House.
The Expo will feature over 40 businesses along with 10 speaker sessions.
Admission to the event is free, but registration is required and is expected to sell out.
