Maryland Food Bank - January

The Maryland Food Bank is looking for donations to help over 680,000 Marylanders who don't know where their next nutritious meal will come from.

The food bank sees an uptick in donations over the holiday season, but they tend to drop off in the crucial winter months, and hunger is a year round problem.

Financial donations can make a huge difference. Those looking to help can also volunteer at the food bank or make a food donation.

Learn more here.