Joe Benny's has "the best balls on the block", and you're invited to try them!

Come for the pizza and stay for the meatballs at the restaurant in Little Italy, or buy tickets now for their second annual Meatball Festival on January 14th!

The festival will benefit the Pandola Learning Center, a unique neighborhood adult learning center offering classes in Italian cooking, language, and arts.

