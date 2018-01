Jhpiego is an international healthcare organization with local ties to Johns Hopkins University. The organization aims to provide access to health care and health programs to women and children in developing country.

The Women of the World scarf features real woman like Sarah Mamadjibeye, who works tirelessly to keep her community safe from mosquito borne diseases and provide safe healthcare to others. All proceeds from the Women of the World scarf go directly to helping Jhpiego's cause.

Purchase the scarf here.

Learn more about Jhpiego here.