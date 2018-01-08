Jamsquad Cycling

Jamsquard cycling is a cycling team with a mission. They collect used or outgrown bikes, refurbish and repair them, and donate them back to kids in underserved communities. After just three years, they've given out over 400 bikes.

If you'd like to help, you can donate bikes or make a financial contribution on their website. You can also sign up for one of their workshops to help refurbish the bikes.

Learn more here.