It's spring cleaning time, and nothing motivates like a chance to convert your unused or unwanted items into cash! If you're finding good quality items that no longer have a place in your home, take them into your local Postal Connections iSold It center.

iSold It will take care of pricing, take photographs, write an item description, manage the eBay listing, and pack and ship your item. Once the item is sold, iSold it will send you a check minus their fee - the process couldn't be easier!

Electronics, vintage toys, and designer jewelry, perfume, clothing, and handbags are always top sellers, and your similar items can fetch a few hundred dollars at auction.

iSold It services are available at Postal Connections stores in Gaithersburg, MD and Hockessin, DE.

Click here for more.