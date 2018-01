Check out these great events coming up in Baltimore!

January 12

Baltimore City Restaurant Week kicks off! Get the full listing of participants plus deals and menus here.

Charm City Bluegrass Battle of the Bands at Union Craft Brewing. See local bluegrass bands battle it out for a spot at the Charm City Blue Grass Festival in April! Learn more here.

January 17

LinkedIn Local will host a networking event at 4401 Fait Avenue. Learn more here.

January 19

Baltimore County Restaurant week kicks off. Gel the full listing of participants as well as deals and menus here.

Rock out with Saved by the 90s with the Bayside Tigers at Rams Head Live! Buy tickets here.

January 22

Take care of wedding planning at the Aisle Style event at the Four Seasons, featuring vendors, fashion shows, and more. Tickets are available here.

January 27

Join the Pratt Contemporaries for the Black and White Gala benefiting the Enoch Pratt free Library. Learn more here.