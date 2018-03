Green Goddess is back with yummy ideas for your Passover shopping!

Yehuda Matzo comes in several flavors including everything and cinnamon.

Sea Castle Seaweed Snacks are delicious kosher seaweeds snacks that are great to school lunches or salads.

Gefen's new lasagna noodles are kosher and Passover approved!

For a rice substitute, look for Heaven & Earth riced cauliflower.

Learn more here.