Green Goddess - Healthy Snacks

Green Goddess is back with great healthy snack options!
Are you looking for new snack options that taste great but don't derail healthy eating habits? Try these great ideas from Green Goddess!
Beetology - cold pressed beet juice tastes great and has so many health benefits!
A2 Milk - Milk with only the A2 protein is easier to digest than cows milk with A1 and A2 proteins.
Absolutely Gluten Free - this gluten free line offers crackers, flatbreads, and meal bars.
Sabra - make snacking easy with pre-portioned hummus and pretzels or guacamole and chips!
Wellsley Farms - this line available at BJ's Wholesale Club makes buying easy and offers frozen fruit and veggie options.
Learn more here.