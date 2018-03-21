Green Goddess - Healthy Snacks

Are you looking for new snack options that taste great but don't derail healthy eating habits? Try these great ideas from Green Goddess!

Beetology - cold pressed beet juice tastes great and has so many health benefits!

A2 Milk - Milk with only the A2 protein is easier to digest than cows milk with A1 and A2 proteins.

Absolutely Gluten Free - this gluten free line offers crackers, flatbreads, and meal bars.

Sabra - make snacking easy with pre-portioned hummus and pretzels or guacamole and chips!

Wellsley Farms - this line available at BJ's Wholesale Club makes buying easy and offers frozen fruit and veggie options.

Learn more here.