Keeping New Years resolutions can be tough, especially some of the more common ones like losing weight or traveling. The Green Goddess is back with some tips to keep you on track.

If you want to lose weight and get healthy, consider Orbera, a non surgical weight loss balloon. Orbera is placed in about 20 minutes without an incision, stitching, or scarring. The balloon takes up space in the stomach to provide proper portion control and make the stomach feel more full. Patient can expect to lose three times more weight than with diet and exercise alone.

Lean more about Orbera here.

If you're looking to travel more in 2018, consider a Korean Temple trip for mindfulness and peace. Korean temple food is not only delicious, but teaches patience, gratitude, and other tenants of Buddhism.

Learn more about Korean temple food here.