GoGanics owner Nureya Monroe was frustrated by the lack of affordable, accessible, and fast organic food in the area - so she made her own!

The GoGancics truck is heading into its fourth year, and just keeps getting better! In addition to offerings like the wilde caught shrimp wrap and rustic veggie ciabatta, GoGanics offers catering, meal prep help and cooking classes!

For more about GoGanics, click here.

GoGanics is a participant in Baltimore Food Truck Week. Click here for more.