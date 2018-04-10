Back and neck discomfort can range from a mild annoyance to a debilitating pain. While back and neck pain can have many causes, a major contributor to chronic neck pain and headaches is desk work and phone and tablet use.

Constant forward and downward position of the neck puts excessive strain on the cervical spine and soft tissue structures of the neck.

The physical therapists GBMC Center for Rehabilitation Medicine can help alleviate this pain with posture and neck strengthening exercise.

If you're interested in learning more about the link between headaches and neck pain, you can sign up for a free GBMC Time For Me lecture on April 24. Register here.

Learn more about the Center for Rehabilitation Medicine here.