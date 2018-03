1 in 3 Americans is are risk for kidney disease, and the early stages may be asymptomatic.

Dr. Cosette Jamieson is a nephrologist at Fresenius Kidney Care, and says that an annual physical and blood work is the best indicator of early kidney disease. Many patients want to deny something is wrong because they aren't experiencing symptoms, but this is a dangerous and sometimes life threatening mistake.

The two best treatment options for advanced kidney disease are dialysis and transplants.

