Flat Chance food truck offers a variety of freshly made flat bread sandwiches with house smoked meats and locally sourced veggies.

The food truck is run by a father/son team and offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options as well as catering services. The Crazy Cuban, piled high with pulled pork, ham, bacon, pepperjack cheese, cabbage, and fried pickles and topped with a tangy Dijonnaise sauce, is a must try!

