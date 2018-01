The Food for Fines program at the Enoch Pratt Free Library is back! Bring in one canned good or single food donation and receive $1 off your fine, with no limit! All donations benefit the Maryland Food Bank.

The library will also extend its hours at all locations, making free events even easier to attend. Check you local branch for the full listing of computer classes, job training, exercise, and more.

Learn more about the Food for Fines program here.

Find your local branch and event schedules here.