Driverless Vehicles

The idea of any vehicle navigating the roadways on its own may seem like something out of the movies, But in October 2016, Uber’s driverless truck delivered a shipment of 50,000 cans of Budweiser beer 120 miles down Colorado’s Interstate 25.

This new technology couldn't come at a better time - The U.S. already has a major shortage of at truck drivers while package delivery is at an all time high.

As more drivers retire and demand continues to increase, the trucking industry – along with government – will need to identified innovative ways to effectively and efficiently move goods from Point A to Point B. Technology is going to be vital to logistics.

