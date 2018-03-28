Driverless Vehicles

12:03 PM, Mar 28, 2018

Are automated trucks coming to a road near you? The Traffic Group has answers.

The idea of any vehicle navigating the roadways on its own may seem like something out of the movies, But in October 2016, Uber’s driverless truck delivered a shipment of 50,000 cans of Budweiser beer 120 miles down Colorado’s Interstate 25.

 

This new technology couldn't come at a better time - The U.S. already has a major shortage of at  truck drivers while package delivery is at an all time high.  

 

As more drivers retire and demand continues to increase, the trucking industry – along with government – will need to identified innovative ways to effectively and efficiently move goods from Point A to Point B. Technology is going to be vital to logistics.

 

