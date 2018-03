Excessive daytime sleepiness is characterized by the irresistible urge to sleep during the day and can have a several underlying causes like apnea. However, it is often one of the hallmarks of narcolepsy.

Dr. Raj Dasgupta is a leading narcolepsy and sleep disorder expert and says up to 50% of people with narcolepsy go undiagnosed.

To learn more or take symptom questionnaire, click here.