Dizzy Cow Pizzeria offers artisan pizzas with house made dough and sauce and locally sourced cheese, meats, and veggie toppings.

Their distinctive food trucks are fitted with real wood fire grills that cook your pizza in under two minutes. With everything from classic pepperoni and sausage to their signature Frenchmen made with figs, brie, and honey, Dizzy Cow has a pizza fro every taste.

Dizzy Cow Pizzeria is a proud participant of Baltimore Food Truck Week.

