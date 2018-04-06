D'Amore Personal Injury Law - April 5

If you are involved in a hit and run accident, or not at fault in an accident with an uninsured motorist, you can still be left with major medical and auto bills that your insurance doesn't cover.

Uninsured motorist coverage offers a lot of peace of mind for a minimal cost. Many accidents tally up beyond the 30/60 miniums most insurance companies use for uninsured motorist coverage, and increasing those numbers to an amount that makes sense for your family and budget may be cheaper than you think.

Learn more here.