D'Amore Law - March 22

March is brain injury awareness month, and Paul D'Amore wants people to be more informed about brain injuries at birth. Cerebral palsy is a blanket term for a set of disorders than can cause loss of motility or movement, lack of gross and fine motor skills, and other developmental delays.

Lack of oxygen during birth can cause CP or other birth injuries. A baby with CP can appear normal but delays may become apparent as the child grows and begins to miss milestones like crawling, sitting, walking, or talking.

One if the best ways to prevent CP is through quality medical care. Fetal surveillance through the pregnancy and labor and delivery can help spot and fix issues before the become emergent.

