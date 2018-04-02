It takes about five minutes to fill up your cars gas tank, and auto expert Courtney Hansen has some great tips to make the most of that time!

Check your tire treads and pressure once a month and before long road trips.

Clean wiper blades can make a big difference in bad weather. Use a clean towel to wipe down your blades.

Make sure your headlight housing is clean and clear. Yellow or cloudy headlights can cause problems for other drivers.

Learn more here.