A staggering 1 in 6 children in Maryland struggle with hunger. Chefs Cycle is a 3 day, 300 mile bike ride to raise awareness for hungry children and raise funds for No Kid Hungry.

Locally, Gunther & Co is sponsoring an event on Tuesday, April 10th to raise funds for this year's Chefs Cycle ride.

Buy tickets for the Gunther & Co event here.

Learn more about Chefs Cycle here.