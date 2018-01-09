Mostly Cloudy
Chef Egg gives us a preview of the Chef Egg Live event, an interactive cooking event at Blue Moon Cafe.
Chef Egg is Maryland's only mobile interactive cooking event, and you can see him in action on January 10 at Blue Moon Too.
He (and you) will be cooking up a delicious Indian inspired meal complete with homemade naan and a mango mousse dessert.
Purchase tickets to the event here.
Can't make it this time? Learn more about upcoming events or book Chef Egg for a private party here.