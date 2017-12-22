Charm City Coffee Roasters is all about good coffee. Started as a passion project by an Anne Arundel County firefighter, Charm City Coffee Roasters can now be found in several Baltimore area stores.

Chad gives us some great tips for the perfect cup:

Grind your beans as close to brewing time as possible for optimal freshness.

Water temperature can also play a big part in the taste of your coffee- water should be at 200 or 205 degrees for the best results. Most home brewers don't get that hot, so Chad suggests using an electric kettle then doing a pour over or french press.

