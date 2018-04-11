Casey Cares Biggest Pajama Party

Casey Cares is dedicated to helping critically ill children and their families, and on April 16 they're gearing up for their annual Biggest Ever Pajama Party!

You can donate new two piece pajama sets in any size from infant through adult. The pajamas will be distributed along with gift cards for pizza and movie rentals to families in need.

Drop off your donation at any Maryland Chick-Fil-A location as well as area schools and businesses.

Learn more here.