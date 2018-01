If you're looking to get healthy in the new year, consider BYBD Fitness & Nutrition. Trainer Kuti Mack says small, daily goals are the best way to get to bigger goals - be your best daily and that will turn into weeks, months, and years of healthy habits.

Try juicing for another healthy fix. Those who are new to juicing can start off with a mild green like spinach, some cucumbers, and melons. Don't overthink it - juicing should be fun, easy, and delicious!

