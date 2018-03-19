Baltimore Center of Advanced Dentistry

2:10 PM, Mar 15, 2018
9:35 AM, Mar 19, 2018

Dr. Gary Bauman discusses exciting advances in dentistry!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Almost 85 million Americans skip important dental visits because they are afraid or think the experience will be unpleasant. 

Dr. Gary Bauman of the Baltimore Center of Advanced Dentistry understands that some patients might be fearful, and wants to make people feel welcome and at ease. 

Baltimore Center of Advanced Dentistry offers sedation dentistry, same day crowns, salivary diagnostics  and more to make a visit to the dentist a pleasant experience. 

