Aubergine is showing at the Everyman Theatre now through April 15. The show explores how food can heal as it showcases the experiences of one Korean family.

The themes of family, fun, and food run deep in the cast, and they often cook meals together. Co-star Song Kim's favorite comfort food is the kimchi friend rice his mother used to make, and Megan Anderson loves her father's the oyster fritter recipe.

