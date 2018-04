Kyle Yearwood is a digital artists whose work has been shared by publications like Essence and Afropop and counts Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx among his fans.

Kyle blends fantasy with reality and blends specials effects, animation, and music to creative amazingly inventive art. His photographs include self portraits, which Kyle says helped him on his own path to self confidence and empowerment, as well as Baltimore landmarks and street scenes.

Learn more about Kyle and his work here.