11:42 AM, Mar 28, 2018

If you're looking for some fun over spring break, visit the AVAM for a make and take session!

The American Visionary Arts Museum is holding make and take project session to let kids be creative over spring break! 

From March 27-30, stop by from 2-4pm for that days craft. Projects include beaded bunnies, crazy crowns, and more, all themed around the current AVAM exhibit The Great Mystery Show. 

Make and take sessions are recommended for ages 7+, but all ages are welcome with a parent. 

