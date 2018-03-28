The American Visionary Arts Museum is holding make and take project session to let kids be creative over spring break!

From March 27-30, stop by from 2-4pm for that days craft. Projects include beaded bunnies, crazy crowns, and more, all themed around the current AVAM exhibit The Great Mystery Show.

Make and take sessions are recommended for ages 7+, but all ages are welcome with a parent.

Learn more about the make and take sessions here.

Learn more about AVAM here.