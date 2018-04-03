Alicia M. Walker is the author of The Secret Life of the Cheating Wife, and she says there are some interesting reasons why women choose to stray from their marriages.

A woman may feel trapped in a sexless or unsatisfying marriage while still wishing to stay married and ot break up the family unit.

Women may also stray from the marriage to feel excitement, affection, or to feel desired or wanted. All of those feelings wax and wane over the course of a marriage, and some women choose to seek them out elsewhere.

Buy the book here.

Learn more about Alicia and her research here.