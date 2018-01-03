A List Makeup

12:37 PM, Jan 3, 2018

The A List Makeup team can help you look your best for your next event!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A List Makeup provides bridal and event makeup, makeup lessons, and hair services with products you can feel good about putting on your skin - most are vegan or cruelty free. 

CEO Ariel Lewis gives us some of her top tips: 

Look for a product with ingredients you know. Juice Beauty, Tarte, and her own line of vegan products are amn her favorites. 

For winter, stick with a matte bronzer and but the shimmery shades away until summer. Still looking for a little glitz in the cold months? Use a gel shimmer on your eyes! 

Learn more here  and here

