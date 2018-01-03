A List Makeup provides bridal and event makeup, makeup lessons, and hair services with products you can feel good about putting on your skin - most are vegan or cruelty free.

CEO Ariel Lewis gives us some of her top tips:

Look for a product with ingredients you know. Juice Beauty, Tarte, and her own line of vegan products are amn her favorites.

For winter, stick with a matte bronzer and but the shimmery shades away until summer. Still looking for a little glitz in the cold months? Use a gel shimmer on your eyes!

