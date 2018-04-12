Heidi Klotzman of Heidnseek Entertainment is back to tell us about great upcoming events in Baltimore!

Friday, April 13

Maryland Art Place

MAP is holding its annual Out of Order Benefit. You can see and purchase pieces from over 250 local artists! Learn more and buy tickets here.

Now- April 21

Light City Baltimore

Light City is Baltimore's annual festival of light, music and innovation. This is a free event. Click here to learn more or find music and event lineups.

Saturday, April 21

Tacos N Taps

Tacos N Taps is a celebration of food and drink! Your all inclusive ticket gives you access to over ten taco trucks and restaurants, and over 60 craft beers, mezcals, and tequilas! Buy tickets here.

Luminate

The Maryland Science Center presents Luminate, a teched-out audio visual experience! Learn more and buy tickets here.