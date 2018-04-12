Heidi Klotzman

3:32 PM, Apr 12, 2018

Heidi is back with great upcoming events!

Heidi Klotzman of Heidnseek Entertainment is back to tell us about great upcoming events in Baltimore! 

Friday, April 13 

Maryland Art Place

MAP is holding its annual Out of Order Benefit. You can see and purchase pieces from over 250 local artists! Learn more and buy tickets here

Now- April 21 

Light City Baltimore 

Light City is Baltimore's annual festival of light, music and innovation. This is a free event. Click here to learn more or find music and event lineups. 

Saturday, April 21 

Tacos N Taps 

Tacos N Taps is a celebration of food and drink! Your all inclusive ticket gives you access to over ten taco trucks and restaurants, and over 60 craft beers, mezcals, and tequilas! Buy tickets here

Luminate 

The Maryland Science Center presents Luminate, a teched-out audio visual experience! Learn more and buy tickets here. 

