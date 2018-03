The Brass Tap is the place to be for beer lovers! The O'Hara's sampler packs offers hoppy Irish Pale Ale, Caramel Irish Red, and an Irish stout with subtle coffee notes, a surefire alternative to Guinness.

The party doesn't stop just because St. Patrick's Day is over! The Brass Tap is gearing up for its Maryland Day tap takeover. From March 23-25, 20 Maryland breweries will be on tap.

Learn more here.