Holiday fun with Santa at Six Flags America

WMAR Staff
7:23 AM, Dec 22, 2017

UPPER MALBORO, Md. (WMAR) - Santa, Smores, and Six Flags! All the holiday fun you are looking for is right here in Maryland at Six Flags America.

Six Flags' Holiday in the Park will have lights, rides, holiday food, Santa, fire pits for smores, and tickets are only $29.99. 

Multiple indoor restaurants are open to keep you warm, and the park will be open every day, except Christmas, until January 1, 2018. 

 

