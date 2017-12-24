Dining out on Christmas isn't a new. Chinese take-out on Dec. 25 is something of an unofficial tradition for Jewish people in America, and there's always the emergency restaurant run in the event the roast is ruined. Heck, it happened to the Parkers in "A Christmas Story."
But dining out on Christmas is becoming more and more common, especially among millennials. According to a 2016 piece from Eater, young people spent six percent more at restaurants on Christmas Eve 2015 compared to the year before, and four percent more on Christmas.
As a result, more and more restaurants are finding it necessary to keep their doors open on Dec. 24 and 25. According to Offers.com, the following chains will likely be open on Christmas Day (hours and availability may vary depending on location).
Benihana
Bob Evans
Boston Market
Buca di Beppo
Buffalo Wild Wings
Cheeseburger in Paradise
Chuck E Cheese
Country Buffet
Denny’s
Hard Rock Cafe
HomeTown Buffet
Huddle House
IHOP
McDonald’s
Macaroni Grill
McCormick & Schmick’s
Morton’s The Steakhouse
Old Country Buffet
Panda Express
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Ryan’s
Shoney’s
Starbucks
Waffle House
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.