Good Morning Maryland wishes Mallory good luck at the Boston Marathon

The Good Morning Maryland team is sending well wishes to ABC2 News' Mallory Sofastaii as she prepares to run the Boston Marathon in honor of her late father.

Mallory unexpectedly lost her father, Mohsen Sofastaii, last year in a bicycling accident.

Click here to see her story about why it's important to run this race for her father.

Mallory is also running to raise money for the American Red Cross. Click here to donate.