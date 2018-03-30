First food hall in Howard County opening at Clarksville Commons this spring

It was really exciting when R House opened in Baltimore's Remington neighborhood in 2016.

And now a similar concept is coming to Howard County!

GreenStones Ventures II, developers of Clarksville Commons, is building The Common Kitchen. They say it will have 10 vendor spaces, a bar for coffee, juices and cocktails and space for merchandise.

The Common Kitchen will seat about 50 people, with both indoor and outdoor seating. There will be garage door-style windows so they can seat even more people in warmer weather.

The goal of The Common Kitchen is to "nourish the community while growing small businesses by bringing together local entrepreneurs and hungry people," said Holly Stone, the managing partner of GreenStone Ventures II.

I think this food hall will fit really well with the vibe of Clarksville Commons. I was recently there to go to lunch with my mom at the new Food Plenty restaurant, owned by the Victoria Restaurant Group. There is so much outdoor space, I can't wait to go back when the weather gets warmer.

Clarksville Commons is also home to one of my favorite cupcake places, Kupcakes and Co.

We will keep you updated when The Common Kitchen officially opens. Meanwhile, for other fun food/booze posts, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @TasteBudsWMAR