A rundown of food and booze events happening in January

Happy New Year!

Hope ya'll are mostly recovered from your New Year's Eve hangover. I'm learning the older I get, the longer those linger. I miss the stamina of my 21-year-old self sometimes.

Anyway... 2018 is starting off much like 2017 ended: cold. Bitterly cold.

Below-freezing temperatures make it very difficult to get motivated to move off the couch, much less get out of the house. To give you that nudge, a couple of counties and Baltimore City are holding their winter restaurant week events this month.

The Maryland Wineries Association is also holding a few events this January, including a wine and yoga event at the Catoctin Breeze vineyard. Two of my favorite things! Who wants to join me?

Baltimore City Restaurant Week - January 12-21

We shared with you a couple of weeks ago when Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Visit Baltimore announced the dates and participating restaurants. During this event, Heavy Seas (which is one of the sponsors of restaurant week) is debuting a new beer to add to its "Cannon Crew."

Baltimore County Restaurant Week - January 19-February 3

This restaurant week is actually two weeks long, so you have a lot of time to take advantage of the prix fixe menus. More than two dozen restaurants around the county are offering special menus for lunch and dinner.

Howard County Restaurant Week - January 22-February 5

Howard County is celebrating its 10th year of restaurant week. You have two weeks to check out places like Baldwin's Station in Sykesville or The Turn House in Columbia. Check out the website to see a list of participating restaurants plus other culinary events they are hosting throughout the month.

Winter Wine - January 26

Try wine from more than a dozen wineries in Maryland under one roof. The Maryland Wineries Association is hosting its Winter Wine event at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore. There is a sparkling wine pre-reception (for extra $$) and the main event is the Roundhouse tasting.