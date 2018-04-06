What lies do you say the most at work?

5:33 AM, Apr 6, 2018
45 mins ago

One-fifth of American workers have experienced hostility in the workplace, study says. Transitioning to a poor quality job causes more biological indicators of stress than staying unemployed

Shutterstock
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.

Everyone has said a little white lie at work. There's a new list on the ones people use the most.

Topping the list made by SimplyHired is saying you have a doctor's appointment. 

Rounding out the top three is crying at work and sleeping at work. 

Three others that made the list: an interoffice relationship, being attracted to your boss and having sex at work. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top