Tide Pod challenge drives stores to lock the detergent up

WMAR Staff
8:00 AM, Jan 16, 2018

The Tide Pod challenge has gotten so out of control stores are now taking action, locking the products up in cases usually reserved for razors or expensive video games.

The Tide Pod challenge is where people record themselves biting into the laundry detergent packs. People are posting videos of the pods being used as pizza toppings, others are putting them in a bowl and mixing them with bleach for breakfast.

Now the meme has gotten so out of control, stores are locking the pods up! A number of people posted online that some retailers like Walmart and Walgreens are now keeping the packages of Tide Pods locked in glass cases or in plastic blocks on store shelves.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission even chimed in, urging people not to eat the pods.

