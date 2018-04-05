Service dogs take adorable field trip to Disneyland

A group of service dogs take a field trip to Disneyland, and the adorable pictures are taking over social media. Essie, Aryssa, Ortega, and Checkov visited Disney last week.

They really got into the Disney spirit, meeting with some of the characters, including Pluto, and wearing their favorite Mickey Mouse ears for tons of pictures.

The puppies are members of "Canine Companions for Independence." The non-profit trains dogs to enhance the lives of veterans, children, and adults with disabilities. Their handlers took the dogs to Disney to improve their social skills, and get them used to new sights, smells, sounds, and people.

The puppies usually live with their handlers for a year or so before going to national training. Canine Companions for Independence posted the field trip pictures on twitter and they quickly spread.