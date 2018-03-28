Ring bearer owl attacks best man at wedding

When it comes to weddings, you've seen cute kids and even dogs serving as ring bearers. But one couple in England took the concept a step further, and got an owl to carry the ring to the altar.

However things didn't go as planned.

The owl was supposed to fly from one handler at the back of the church to another at the front where the bride and groom were, with the ring in a pouch tied to it's leg.

The owl made the journey, but then swooped in on the best man who was pointing at the bird. While people in the church laughed the best man fell out of his chair, with his legs waving in the air as the owl landed on his chest then took off again.

No one was hurt. The couple wasn't too upset, and the ceremony continued on.