Pennsylvania woman gets $284 billion electric bill.

A Pennsylvania woman asked for a heart monitor for Christmas after checking her electric bill, and saw her account balance was $284,460,000,000. But good news, the electric company only expected a minimum payment of $28,176 by November 2018.

The stay-at-home mother of five at first thought one of her family members hung the Christmas lights wrong. One of her son's called the electric company who confirmed it was an error.

They say the decimal point was accidentally moved. They quickly corrected her account balance to $284.46