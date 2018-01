A tractor trailer that overturned on the Tydings Memorial Bridge in Cecil County has been removed.

It is currently being uprighted in the lanes after the bridge span.

All northbound lanes on I-95 at the Tydings Bridge are reopen. I-95S lanes are being treated before they can reopen

Maryland State Police report there are no injuries as result of this crash.

The truck overturned around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday

Due to the high winds there are limited restrictions at the Tydings Memorial Bridge.

This means certain vehicles won't be allowed to cross the bridge. This is at the discretion of law enforcement. Drivers who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.