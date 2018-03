Maryland is sweetening the deal for Amazon, trying to lure the company to build its second headquarters here.

Monday night the Senate voted 35-11 for a $5.6 billion package of tax incentives. It includes state income, property and sales tax credits.

The measure now heads to the House of Delegates.

Montgomery County is among the 20 cities and regions on Amazon's shortlist for its HQ2. the company promises to create 50,000 jobs.