MD not high on list of healthiest communities in the U.S.

WMAR Staff
7:53 AM, Mar 26, 2018

U.S. News and World Reports broke down the healthiest communities in the country, and only one Maryland County made it in the top 20.

A new list is out ranking the healthiest communities in the country, and the numbers are not so great for Maryland.

U.S. News and World Reports with Aetna determined the 500 healthiest communities by looking at several categories including education, population health, environment, nutrition, housing, and economy.

Only nine Maryland districts made the list of 500 communities, and Howard County was the only area to make it into the top 20.

Here's how Maryland's districts did:

  • 20. Howard County
  • 93. Montgomery County
  • 121. Carroll County
  • 185. Harford County
  • 211. Calvert County
  • 254. Frederick County
  • 268. Anne Arundel County
  • 308. Charles County
  • 352. Baltimore County

Falls Church, Virginia was ranked the healthiest community in the country, while Philadelphia County was dead last. You can see the whole report here.

