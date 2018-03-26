MD not high on list of healthiest communities in the U.S.

A new list is out ranking the healthiest communities in the country, and the numbers are not so great for Maryland.

U.S. News and World Reports with Aetna determined the 500 healthiest communities by looking at several categories including education, population health, environment, nutrition, housing, and economy.

Only nine Maryland districts made the list of 500 communities, and Howard County was the only area to make it into the top 20.

Here's how Maryland's districts did:

20. Howard County

93. Montgomery County

121. Carroll County

185. Harford County

211. Calvert County

254. Frederick County

268. Anne Arundel County

308. Charles County

352. Baltimore County

Falls Church, Virginia was ranked the healthiest community in the country, while Philadelphia County was dead last. You can see the whole report here.