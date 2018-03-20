Maryland lawmakers debate $500 fine for texting drivers

Getting caught texting behind the wheel could cost you a lot more if some Maryland lawmakers get their way.

On Tuesday the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee will debate a bill that would raise the maximum fine for texting and driving to $500. If it passes that would make it one of the highest fines in the country.

The current system sets maximum fines from $75 to $175 depending on the number of offenses the driver has committed. Critics say the change could cause legal problems for those who can't afford the fine.

The House of Delegates passed the bill last week, for the third year in a row. The Senate rejected the measure in 2016 and 2017.